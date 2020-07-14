With more than $1 million in grant funding available at the South Carolina First Steps to School Readiness organization , the local Aiken County office hopes to secure funds to expand its programming in rural areas.
First Steps is a nonprofit and state agency that focuses on helping children from birth to age 5 get ready for school and life, according to their website. They offer several early childhood programs, including scholarships for full-day kindergarten for 4-year-olds (First Steps 4K), mentoring and support for parents and assistance with transitioning to kindergarten.
The new First Steps funding comes from two programs: the Family Services Expansion Grant program, which provides more than $800,000 in federal funds, and an AmeriCorps program valued at more than $250,000, according to a First Steps news release.
The First Steps plans to invest these funds into expanding services at local First Steps partnerships like the one in Aiken, according to the press release.
Located at the former Area One Tribunal office at 105 Gator Lane, the Aiken partnership is one of 46 South Carolina county partnerships that may receive grant funding.
Marcia Nash, executive director of Aiken County First Steps, said they will submit a grant proposal to the state organization. They hope to expand their programs, hire another parent educator and offer more services to rural areas in Aiken County.
Because many of their programs involve visiting parents in their homes, Nash said they could use the funding to better serve people living in the county but outside of Aiken city limits.
Currently, Aiken County First Steps offers the following programs: Parents as Teachers, Countdown to Kindergarten, Child Care Quality Enhancement, Child Care Training, Child Care Scholarships and First Steps 4K.
Additionally, Nash said they might implement a health care program, depending on funding availability. She said they want to provide care for prenatal women.
Nash said some parents might not realize they qualify for the services at First Steps. There are several ways a family can qualify, including being a single parent, being a teenage parent, having a child with a disability, not being fluent in English, going through domestic violence or having an incarcerated parent, Nash said.
Outside of hired staff, Aiken County First Steps accepts volunteers. For those interested in volunteering, Nash said to call the local board, available at 803-306-1343.
“We love volunteers,” Nash said. “... Volunteerism is just about everything we do.”