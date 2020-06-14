GRANITEVILLE — A traditional, high-profile summer job for teenagers and young adults remains an option this week, and employees of the Aiken County Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism are looking for recruits this month, largely for the sake of local kids hoping for pool fun.
The search is on for lifeguards to work at the Aiken County Recreation Center, and for the moment, the pool is closed, for lack of that required safety staffing.
"We're still trying to hire three to four lifeguards at the Aiken County Recreation Center," said Mark van der Linden, the department's director. "I don't know why we're having so few applications in, but we certainly still want to get the pool open for summer camp participants and for open swim. The ... pool is very important to the community, for people to use, but we cannot open without lifeguards, from a safety aspect."
Clay Killian, the county administrator, made similar comments. "We've had trouble with that every year," he said. "It was even tricker this year than normal, but we're still trying, but haven't had any luck yet."
Killian said one hugely complicating factor this year has been the coronavirus, resulting in people wondering if public pools would be allowed to open at all. While policies were being set for the pandemic, some people who might have served as lifeguards found other jobs, he added.
Dozens of lifeguards are on duty around the county this month, with one of the busiest sites being the Aiken County Family YMCA, on Trolley Line Road, between USC Aiken and Graniteville. Jessica Bacon, the facility's associate executive, said her lifeguards corps now numbers about 25.
She offered a few thoughts on essential characteristics for lifeguards to have. "Vigilance and attentiveness are the biggest traits that we look for," she said, also naming good eyesight, the abilities to enforce rules and "to listen to patrons' concerns and respond in an effective manner."
"Most lifeguards ... obtain at least some leadership qualities," she added. "They've got to be reliable."
Bacon also cited the need for strong concentration skills ("remain alert") and the ability to react quickly, make decisions and stay calm in emergent situations.
Van der Linden, representing the county government, said all the other essential pieces for the Graniteville pool's operation are in place. "As soon as we get a minimum of two certified lifeguards hired, then we'll be open for swimming, but we would like to have two or so extra," he said, citing the goal of having extra personnel in case of illness or other surprises.
There is room for five lifeguards on the staff, he said. "The pay is $8.36 hourly, and we're looking to give as many hours as possible."
Van der Linden said the jobs traditionally go to young people – college students or people of similar age looking for summer work.
Under normal circumstances, the pool is open Mondays through Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and reserved for kids in summer camp from 10 a.m. to noon.
The pool is at 917 Jefferson Davis Highway, near Mack Lane and Valley Fair Baptist Church. Details are at 803-642-7559 and www.aikencountysc.gov.