Dedicated and enthusiastic, Justin Rivera and Logan Bearden represent the next generation at the Aiken Training Track.
The facility on Two Notch Road needs to attract more millennials like them in order to survive and maintain its reputation as a place where talented young thoroughbred racehorses are developed.
“They’re a hard-working couple, and they are very horse savvy,” said Jim Rhodes of Rivera and Bearden.
Rhodes is on the Training Track’s Executive Committee, and he also is the chairman of the Buildings and Grounds Committee.
When he comes to look over the Training Track at night, to make sure it is in good shape for the next morning, Rhodes is not alone because Rivera and Bearden also are busy caring for their animals nearby.
“I see the lights on at their barn, so I know they’re still there,” Rhodes said.
He encouraged the horse loving duo to set up their own training operation and sent six of his own horses to them.
“They’ve done a very good job,” Rhodes said.
Both Rivera, 28, and Bearden, 24, are natives of California and grew up in the northern part of the state. They describe themselves as business partners and significant others.
“I was born and raised in the thoroughbred racehorse industry,” Rivera said. “My mom has her owner’s license and breeds her own horses. My dad has his trainer’s license, and he has done everything, from shoeing horses, to galloping horses, to breaking babies.”
Bearden’s parents were involved in another equestrian sport, three-day eventing, and they had a large training barn.
Many of the horses they rode were former thoroughbreds that hadn’t been successful as racehorses.
Bearden joined her mother and father in their eventing ventures. In addition, to make extra money after graduating from high school, she began working at the racetrack as a groom and later became an exercise rider.
“My dad’s grandparents owned a thoroughbred training farm, and his father was a thoroughbred trainer for a little bit,” Bearden said.
She met Rivera at Golden Gate Fields, a thoroughbred racetrack near San Francisco.
Bearden headed to the East Coast first and eventually wound up in Aiken.
“My dad retired and shut down his business,” Bearden said. “I ended up doing way more with racehorses than I did with eventing.”
Bearden and Trish MacDonald, who had worked for Bearden’s father for many years, bought a small farm near Williston and began operating it as Poplar Place Stables.
Rivera joined Bearden in Aiken early in 2019, and both of them galloped horses at the Training Track for others before deciding to start their own stable there last October.
“Everybody has been so welcoming and encouraging,” Rivera said. “We’re very grateful. It’s been a learning experience for us, and they’ve been patient with us."
Rivera and Bearden have worked with around 40 different thoroughbreds in the months since their Training Track stable’s launch.
Up to 29 have been in their barn at one time.
Bearden “is the main rider, but I get on the bigger horses,” Rivera said. “I also get the horses started and do the ground work (during the breaking process, when they are introduced to a saddle and a rider).”
Plans call for the stable to move its base to the Fair Hill Training Stable in Maryland late in March or in April.
“We have a couple of owners that are interested in sending horses with us up that way,” Rivera said.
Then the stable will return to Aiken in the fall.
“This is our home,” Rivera said. “This is our base. If I do have a year-around operation at the racetrack one day, I could still have a branch (of the stable) here with somebody I could trust. It would be a great place for rehabbing (injured) horses. The track (surface) is so kind.”
In the future, Rivera would like to saddle a winner at Keeneland in Kentucky or Saratoga Race Course in New York.
Bearden, who continues to work with eventing horses, wants to spend more time with them and would like to be able to teach riding lessons on a larger scale.
She currently serves as an instructor for the Aiken County Pony Club.
“My goal has always been to train with the U.S. Equestrian Team,” she said.