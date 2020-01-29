A driver of a dump truck died after striking an overpass early Wednesday morning just outside of Beech Island.
The 2007 freight liner dump truck was traveling west on US 278 when the truck's bed struck the SC 125 overpass, said Trooper Tyler Tidwell with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The driver, identified as Relferd R. Lanier Jr., 60, of Warrenville, was ejected from the vehicle and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center.
At 10:17 a.m., Lanier was pronounced dead due to injuries he sustained in the motor vehicle crash, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
Highway Patrol confirmed the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.
Lanier will be autopsied Friday in Newberry, Ables said.