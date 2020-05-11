The Aiken Planning Commission will review concept plans for new residential units on top of the concept plan for the expanded Duke's Bar-B-Que restaurant Tuesday night.
If approved, all concept plans will be sent to Aiken City Council for final approval.
Notably, the residential complex projects have already begun to generate public concern due to the possible traffic congestion the proposed additions could bring to their neighborhoods.
The meeting will be streamed on the city's YouTube page and public comment on agenda items can be made at pccomment@cityofaikensc.gov
Kemper Downs units
Crowell and Company, Inc., a building contracting company from Augusta, is requesting an annexation and concept plan approval to develop a "second phase" of mixed residential units on Kemper Downs Drive alongside the 50+ existing units.
The developer is proposing a total of 74 units on 27 acres. Of those 74 units, 32 are proposed to be single-family units and 42 will be for multi-family.
This residential development will include the extension of Bay Meadows Drive and will be built to city standards with all necessary infrastructure for the residential development.
Polaris Drive subdivision
Applicant Ketan Patel is requesting a concept plan approval for a duplex subdivision of 40 duplexes, labeled "Lamplighter Court" in the project narrative, behind the existing Hidden Haven subdivision located at the end of Polaris Drive off of Silver Bluff Road, within close proximity to Woodside Plantation.
The project states that within the 40 duplexes, 80 will be single-family units.
The entrance road depicted in the concept plan begins at Silver Bluff Road and Hidden Haven Drive and ends in a cul-de-sac.
Duke's Bar-B-Que restaurant
The Planning Commission will additionally review the concept plan for an expanded Duke's Bar-B-Que restaurant.
The owner of the restaurant, Christian Judy, is planning to relocate the business to a larger building to accommodate for customer growth.
The application was postponed at the previous meeting to work out "inter-parcel details" going along with the transaction of the new property.
The project narrative calls for an approximately 8,600-square-foot, 310-seat sit-down restaurant with a drive-thru located at 101 Dominion Drive.