On International Overdose Awareness Day, which was Monday, Margaret Key provided some disturbing local information during the Rotary Club of Aiken’s weekly virtual meeting.
“The frightening news is that the problem is getting worse instead of better right now,” said Key, who is the executive director of Aiken Center Substance Abuse Services.
“The truth is that if all the pending lab results come back like expected," she continued, "we are going to have more deaths from accidental overdose of drugs in Aiken County in the first eight months of this year than we had in all of 2018 and 2019 combined. We’re looking at about 60 deaths potentially when those toxicology reports come back.”
Key presented statistics showing that from January to the present more than half of the accidental drug overdose deaths in Aiken County were in the 30-59 age group. Seventy-five percent involved fentanyl, methamphetamine or heroin.
Eighty-six percent of the deceased had multiple drugs in their systems at the time of death.
Other speakers were Dr. Charles Dees of Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
“There is so much we need to do to help the community in terms of drug addiction,” Dees said. “On a bad shift here (in the emergency room) we’ll see – volumes have gone down a little bit with COVID-19 – 150 people, and it’s not uncommon to see eight overdoses. It’s a huge problem for the community.”
Ables described drug overdoses as a “serious problem” in Aiken County.
“We have to put forth more of an effort to get back out in the communities and get back into the schools,” he said. “For me, it’s all about education (about the risks of drug abuse). Let these children know, and not only children, but let these young adults know.
“Addiction has no discrimination as far as age is concerned,” Ables added. “So even if we have to reach out to seniors, let’s reach out to them and explain the dangers of addiction and that if you have it, you should seek out some kind of counseling. Don’t sit there and just deal with it (yourself). Dealing with it (alone), unfortunately, is bringing cases to our office.”
The speakers also mentioned alcohol abuse and impaired driving as grave issues in Aiken County.