The driver of a tractor-tailer involved in a crash on I-20 Wednesday was pronounced dead by the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
At approximately 10:11 a.m., officers responded to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 14 in Aiken.
The vehicle was traveling westward when it ran off the left side of the road, entered the median striking a tree which caused the vehicle to jack-knife, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and will be sent for autopsy in Newberry, SC to determine the cause of death.
The driver's information will be released after his family has been notified.
The Aiken Standard will update this article as more information becomes available.