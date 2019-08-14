The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash on I-20 Wednesday was pronounced dead by the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
The coroner's office has identified the driver as Charles T. Dawson, 58, of Glennville, Georgia.
At approximately 10:11 a.m., officers responded to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 14 in Aiken.
The vehicle was traveling westward when it ran off the left side of the road, entered the median striking a tree which caused the vehicle to jack-knife, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and will be sent for autopsy in Newberry to determine the cause of death.