I-20 backup
Buy Now
Aiken Standard file photo

The driver of a tractor-trailer involved in a crash on I-20 Wednesday was pronounced dead by the Aiken County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's office has identified the driver as Charles T. Dawson, 58, of Glennville, Georgia.

At approximately 10:11 a.m., officers responded to a tractor-trailer crash that occurred in the westbound lane of I-20 at mile marker 14 in Aiken.

The vehicle was traveling westward when it ran off the left side of the road, entered the median striking a tree which caused the vehicle to jack-knife, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.

The male driver was pronounced dead at the scene and will be sent for autopsy in Newberry to determine the cause of death.

Matthew Enfinger is a general assignment reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

Tags