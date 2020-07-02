A driver is dead following a head-on collision Thursday afternoon.
A 2009 Honda and a 2016 Chrysler were involved in a crash at the intersection Columbia Highway North and May Royal Drive. The Honda was traveling south when it crossed the centerline and struck the northbound Chrysler head-on, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.
The driver of the Honda was unrestrained and was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force trauma, Ables said.
The driver has not yet been positively identified.
There were four passengers in the Chrysler, including two children, who were transported to an area hospital in critical condition, Ables said.
The coroner's office and S.C. Highway Patrol are investigating the accident.