The driver of a vehicle has been charged after crashing into a school bus carrying several school children Wednesday morning on East Pine Log Road in Aiken.
A school bus transporting 17 children was struck from behind by a white Jeep Cherokee while stopping at a bus stop located at Shadow Woods Drive and East Pine Log Road at approximately 6:56 a.m., said Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety.
All students were examined by medical personnel on scene before being transported by another bus to school, Mahoney said. Parents and guardians of the children were notified of the accident.
No injuries were reported in the collision; however, the driver of the Jeep Cherokee was found at fault for the collision, Mahoney said.
The driver was also charged with third offense driving under suspension.
Around 9 a.m., Public Safety had cleared the scene.