An Aiken man is dead after a drive-by shooting that occurred Friday night.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that occurred at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Pickens Avenue at Pine Street in Aiken, Coroner Daryl Ables said.
Lafayette Williams, 26, of Aiken was walking on Pickens Avenue when a vehicle, occupied by unknown person or persons, drove by and Williams was shot.
He sustained at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, Ables said.
Williams will be autopsied Monday in Newberry.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety is investigating.