At the Warren Lasch Conservation Center in North Charleston, the H.L. Hunley is on display in a specially designed conservation tank.
There also are interactive exhibits for visitors to enjoy, and in addition, they can view artifacts from the Civil War era submarine and its crew.
Tom French, who is the executive director of the Friends of the Best Friend, would like to see a similar museum-style facility in Aiken for the remnants of a railroad from the 1800s that were found in Hitchcock Woods.
Originally, the plan was to use the old Aiken County Council building on Richland Avenue West to display the remains.
Martin Buckley and his wife, Lucy Knowles, who is a member of the Friends of the Best Friend board, had a deal to purchase the structure for $200,000 “as is” from Aiken County. But it never was finalized.
The agreement “per our county attorney, had essentially been rendered null and void by the passage of time,” said County Council Chairman Gary Bunker earlier this week.
Knowles told the Aiken Standard that she and her husband had submitted another offer, but Tuesday night, County Council passed the third and final reading of an ordinance that authorized the building to be sold to WTC Investments LLC for $200,000.
“That was a huge setback for us,” said French during an interview Thursday afternoon.
He described the mid-century modern structure as a “perfect” place to both preserve the railroad’s remnants and display them.
“They (Buckley and Knowles) were going to buy the building and donate it to us,” French said. “It was a natural for a museum, and we were going to rehab an old garage (on the property) and use it for a restoration building.”
That idea had to be scrapped, but the dream hasn’t died.
“I think what we’re going to have to do now is look for two facilities,” French said.
One building, which he would like to find as soon as possible, would be used to preserve the railroad’s remains. The other would be a museum where the public could view the remnants.
Finding a suitable location for a preservation facility is French’s first priority.
It would need to be “100 feet by 30 feet, something like that,” he said. “We would have to install tanks,” where the railroad remnants would be placed for preservation purposes.
Another concern is raising money to pay for the long-term project. French said there have been discussions with the City of Aiken about the possibility of receiving Hospitality Tax funds and the response was positive.
Founded three years ago, Friends of the Best Friend is partnering with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, University of South Carolina (through the South Carolina Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology), Hitchcock Woods Foundation and Friends of the Aiken Railroad Depot to recover, preserve and display the railroad’s remnants.
“Half of our (Friends of the Best Friend) board is from the Friends of the Aiken Railroad Depot and half is from the Hitchcock Woods Foundation,” French said.
The South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company finished building the Charleston to Hamburg line in the 1830s. It ended in an area of the Palmetto State that later would become Aiken County.
At more than 130 miles, “it was the longest commercial railroad in the world,” French said.
Early in the railroad company’s history, before the Charleston to Hamburg line had been completed, there was a steam locomotive known as the Best Friend of Charleston that was heavily damaged in a boiler explosion.
After the railroad became obsolete, many people forgot about its existence even though its remains were found in various locations in Hitchcock Woods and the Warrenville area over the years.
The discovery that generated the most excitement, however, didn’t happen until 2017, when a large portion of the railroad was uncovered and documented during a Cultural Resources Survey in Hitchcock Woods.
Included in that find were remnants of an inclined plane, or funicular, which was built where a slope was too steep for locomotives back then to travel up and down safely.
“It’s the most historic artifact find (in South Carolina) since the Hunley, and it’s right here in Aiken,” French said.
French and his Friends of the Best Friend colleagues believe Aiken potentially could become a World Heritage Site because the railroad’s remnants are so special.
“It’s the last surviving wooden railroad in the United States and maybe in the world,” French said. “It had wooden rails that were capped with a piece of metal.”
Since the completion of the Cultural Resources survey, excavations have been conducted to learn more about the railroad’s remnants.
Afterward, the remains were reburied.
“Until we can take them out and get them into a preserving solution, it’s best to keep them in the sand,” French said. “One rail was sticking up in the air, so the City of Aiken and the Hitchcock Woods Foundation worked together to build a weir to back the sand up over that last piece, and it’s all covered back up.”