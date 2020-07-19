Dr. Aaron L. Washington II has the perfect response when young people tell him they’re intimidated by the STEM fields: science, technology, engineering and math.
“I always tell my students you have the same potential as I have. I’ve just been doing it a little bit longer,” said Washington, 38, who has been a principal scientist at the Savannah River National Laboratory since 2009 and has been an adjunct professor of chemistry at USC Aiken.
Seeing the STEM fields of science, technology, engineering and math take root in students is one reason Washington is passionate about mentoring and leadership.
“I have been able to achieve a great deal within a very short career, so I always try to take the opportunity to inspire the next generation of young people, especially Black and minority children and young adults, to achieve their highest potential,” Washington said. “While I realize STEM is not for everyone, some people don’t even see the opportunity to be successful in STEM until they see someone that looks like them being successful. That realization can change the direction of a young person’s life, and I enjoy inspiring someone that previously thought something to be too hard or out of reach.”
Outside work, Washington keeps a focus on education. He has been a Department of Energy Science Bowl moderator and science judge from 2016 to 2020 and a DOE science fair judge. He is a two-time keynote speaker at the STEM Career Connections event and was a commencement speaker at the Lloyd-Kennedy Charter School.
“I really enjoy doing science fairs and the science bowl, seeing all those kids come through who are in STEM and letting them ask us about our career paths – just being able to see them and influence them even further and saying, 'Hey, you guys can really do this, and this is where you can go with it.'”
Washington is a former board member for Aiken County Habitat for Humanity, a member and instructor for Nuclear Science Week for Citizens for Nuclear Technology Awareness and a member and sound engineer at Cedar Creek Church.
In addition to his focus on education and community work, Washington is passionate about his children, Aaron and Marilynn.
“They constantly encourage me and challenge me to continue to grow as I’m challenging them,” he said. “I enjoy experiencing life with them and participating in their learning experiences. The Aiken community has welcomed my family and me to this area, and we have enjoyed being immersed in this culture.”
Washington grew up in Jacksonville, Florida. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in chemistry from the University of Florida and his Ph.D. in inorganic chemistry from Florida State University. He is working on a Master of Science degree in engineering, science and technology leadership from Brown University.
For fun, he enjoys adventure sports such as jet skiing, bicycling, motorcycles and racing. He also enjoys playing basketball, board games, working out, tasting different cuisines, traveling and being a sound engineer.
Washington said he hopes his commitment to mentoring young people will impact “the continued development of STEM-focused youth who will see the vast possibilities for themselves as they continue on that path.”
“It is always a privilege to have discussion with young people that have a passion for success and just need a little guidance on how to achieve it,” he said.