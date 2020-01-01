WINDSOR — While some stayed in bed and nursed hangovers, and while others begrudgingly headed to work, more than 50 people showed up to Aiken State Park Wednesday morning to stretch their legs and kick off the new decade with a breath, or two, of fresh air.
The group took part in the First Day Hike, a nationwide initiative that aims to get people outside, moving and familiar with the protected lands around them. Hundreds of free, guided hikes are conducted every Jan. 1 across every state.
Park Manager Aaron Chavous and Ranger James Studdard led the Wednesday hike through Aiken State Park. The cohort snaked through the woods along the Jungle Trail, hiking roughly 1½ miles over boardwalks, through mud and under the winter sun.
The Jungle Trail is a flatland loop located near the park's entrance. The path slices through wetlands as well as mixed pine and hardwood forest.
The state park – 1145 State Park Road, Windsor – has been involved with the First Day Hike program for about six years, Chavous said. It's "absolutely" grown each year as word has spread, he added.
The event welcomes newcomers and grizzled hikers alike. And it's been great to see the community coalesce every Jan. 1, Chavous said.
"What better way to kick off the New Year than by getting a jump start burning off those extra holiday calories in the great outdoors?" reads the National Association of State Park Directors website.
Aiken State Park is situated along the South Edisto River and spans more than 1,000 acres.
The park features dozens of campsites and a handful of lakes for fishing. It was built by two Civilian Conservation Corps companies, one of which was an African American detachment.