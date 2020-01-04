Over 30 people dared to dive into icy waters of the Fermata Club's pool during the annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday.
The plunge gives members and non-members a chance to enjoy the Fermata Club all while benefiting a good cause.
Each participants paid $25 to take part in either the the plunge or the Wimp Walk. The proceeds go toward making repairs around the club's facilities. This year's goal was to make repairs to the club's pool which is over 15 years old. Proceeds from previous years went toward repairs to the tennis court and the Fermata foundation which helped maintain the gymnasium.
Some notable participants of the plunge included Annaya Armstrong, 17, and her two sisters, Vanessa, 14, and Lilya, 10. The plunge was the sisters' first, and doing the event together only added to the excitement of the night.
"Even if it's just little stuff, it's really cool to see people come out to support our community together," said Annaya.
The sisters were originally going to only do the dive into the big swimming pool, but were later coerced into doing the Wimp Walk in the Fermata Club's kiddie pool.
Another first-time participant was Jacqui Smith, a tennis player at the Fermata Club who participated in the Wimp Walk.
Smith said that the walk was as "deep as she would go."
"I've done my deed," Smith laughed after the walk. "I decided to come because this is probably the warmest day we'll ever do it. Once you get in and get numb, you don't really care."
Returning participants included Becky Wilson and her young sons, Graham and Dean.
The Wilson are members of the Fermata Club and attended the event to support the club. She describes the club as her and her family's "second home" in the summer.
Her sons participated in the big pool plunge, but Wilson stayed on dry land.
"They think it's fun jumping into the water, I don't," Wilson said.
Steve Arnold, another Fermata Club member, plunged into the pool fully clothed in an elaborate suit.
Arnold said he, of course, brought a change of clothes.
"I'm dumb, but not stupid," Arnold said.
At the reception at the end of the night, the Fermata Club gave special thanks to tennis instructor Nick Lombardo, who has done the plunge for the past four years and has raised over $3,000.
Lombardo said that in previous years, he was sick during each event but still participated.
"I was sick, but I took the plunge anyway," Lombardo said. "I had to for my team, and my club."