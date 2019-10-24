As of Thursday afternoon, a total 65 people had already voted in the city of Aiken's November general election, according to the Aiken County elections office.

Almost all the early ballots were cast in person.

The Nov. 5 election will decide Aiken's next mayor as well as who will represent the first and third City Council districts.

Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is seeking re-election and is running unopposed.

City Council member Gail Diggs, the Democrat representing District 1, is also seeking re-election. She, however, has a challenger: Republican Jeremy Stevens.

The two squared off Tuesday at a Crosland Park candidates town hall, during which Stevens was repeatedly grilled by audience members and Diggs seemingly flew under the interrogation radar.

The incumbent District 3 representative, City Council member Dick Dewar, is not seeking re-election, a decision he announced in April.

Republican Kay Biermann Brohl and Democrat John Brecht are seeking Dewar's seat. Brohl bested other Republicans in an August primary; Brecht was the only Democrat to file.

Polls on Nov. 5 will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Straight-ticket voting, also known as straight-party voting, is an option in the general election, meaning voters in District 1 who punch Republican will vote for Osbon and Stevens. The same general principle applies for District 3 voters, though the Republican choice would be Osbon and Brohl.

South Carolina is among the few states that still offer straight-ticket voting.

Any city resident can vote for mayor. Only district residents can vote for their respective City Council member.

In-person absentee voting — at the Aiken County Government Center — is allowed until 5 p.m. the day before the Nov. 5 election. Absentee voting can also be done via mail.

There are more than a dozen ways to qualify for absentee voting, according to the S.C. Election Commission. Members of the military, overseas citizens, those who are physically disabled and students attending school outside their home county, for example, all qualify.