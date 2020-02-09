The Aiken Department of Public Safety will begin the process of installing cameras in downtown Aiken to increase safety this April, and perhaps sooner.
The addition of the cameras are meant to "deter crime and assist with the investigation of any crimes that do occur in the downtown area," said Aiken Public Safety Capt. Bryan Mills.
Public Safety will have the ability to access live or recorded footage from any of these cameras from its headquarters.
The city will be partnering with downtown businesses to implement this project which will initially focus on the portion of the downtown around The Alley Plaza area.
"The downtown area is just phase one," Mills said. "We do expect to expand (the project) as funds become available."
The current project consists of 21 camera locations throughout the downtown area. The areas covered will be bordered by Laurens Street, Richland Avenue, Newberry Street and Park Avenue. It will also include the Newberry Street festival area, The Alley and Bee Lane.
The camera system, operated by Netplanner Systems, is being built from the Transportation and Public Safety Improvement fund with a capital outlay of $450,000 for the cost of equipment, construction and future annual cost to maintain the system.
Downtown perspective
Several business owners in Aiken's downtown area are excited – as well as relieved – for the additional security near their businesses.
Det Haislip, owner of True Value on Laurens Street and an Aiken resident for 43 years, described the scene of downtown Aiken from over 30 years before as the "Wild West."
"(People) used to take bricks and break the windows and take pistols displayed at the front of the store," Haislip said.
Modern times have given Haislip the opportunity to install his own security system, which he did over five years ago.
He also installed a $15,000 gate in the back of his property. Shortly after he finished installing the gate, someone rammed into it with their car and broke the hydraulics of the gate. The gate, now restored, is fully functioning and locked after the store's closing hours.
Haislip has been able to assist Public Safety in several incidents, including fender benders and thefts, due to how his outside cameras point directly at the street in front of his business, as well as through a cut-through alley between his and another business.
The additional security the extra cameras will provide in the area will more than likely deter criminal activity, Haislip said.
"I think it's in the city's best interest to have a handle on this for when they do have incidents," Haislip said.
Brent Smith, a manager of Mellow Mushroom in the Alley, said he is "definitely for" the downtown cameras.
Smith recalled an incident where one of the pizzeria's patio televisions was stolen at night. The extra cameras will help prevent a similar theft.
"There's nothing worse than walking down The Alley at night without cameras, especially if something does happen," Smith said.
Carla Ponce, owner of Jacl's Cafe on Pendleton Street SW, has already made plans to install outside cameras due to the business's late hours.
"If someone's there, we stay open," said Ponce, who will keep her doors open until 4 a.m. some nights.
The cafe is just off the mark of Public Safety's intended scope for the first phase of the project. However, the security of the cameras will make Ponce's customers feel safer being out late at night.
"It will make people think 'maybe I shouldn't do that,'" Ponce said. "Even if they wear masks, how far can they get with streets filled with cameras watching them?"
The downtown security project is expected to be completed by the end of the summer.