As the coronavirus pandemic continues, many families are still having issues obtaining basic essentials such as food, and several downtown businesses have taken notice.
Over 20 business in Downtown Aiken have teamed up to collect a variety of non-perishable items for the families of Aiken County and other surrounding areas in need in preparation for a major drive-thru food drive this Saturday.
The idea was organized by Amy Patheja, an associate with Return Engagement on Laurens Street, who began recruiting neighboring businesses once word of families going hungry began circulating through her community.
"We have a lot of customers who are always shopping with us who have lost their jobs now and they're hungry ... and I thought, we've got to do something," Patheja said.
Businesses are asking for breakfast and lunch food items such as cereal, peanut butter and jelly, soup and granola bars.
Monetary donations are also be collected at each business, which will be used to purchase more items as needed, Patheja said. Participants can also donate via PayPal or by emailing gumbindi@gmail.com.
Collected items will be bagged and distributed at the Bank of America parking lot on 167 Laurens Street from 10 a.m. to noon.
The hope for the drive is to give out every item. However, any leftovers will be donated to area blessing boxes, Patheja said.
Items can be donated to businesses until Friday.
The food drive is sponsored by NMR Hospitality Group and Aiken Ophthalmology.
Participating businesses and items
Each business involved with the drive is collecting specific donations:
• Breakfast cereal and jars of jelly: Caroline's and Pitter Patter, New Image, Aiken Antique Mall, Cydni's Sweet Shoppe, Fox's Tale and Downtown Dog.
• Vienna sausages and peanut butter: True Value, Lionel Smith, White Rose Electrics, Plum Pudding, Return Engagement and Aiken Dry Goods.
• Cans of soup and saltine crackers: 3 Monkeys, Epona, Menagerie, Aiken Brew Pub, Fox's Tale and Fox & Lady.
• Granola bars and trail mix: Ginger Bee, Concierge Real Estate Services, Equine Devine, Nadina Home and Design and A Red Fox.