A new bank is planned to be constructed along Richland Avenue in downtown Aiken.
Aiken Design Review Board members gave unanimous approval Tuesday to have a shack-like structure next to Prime Steakhouse demolished to make way for parking spaces for a new bank.
The board unanimously allowed for an applicant with Coastal Carolina National Bank to step in to demolish the structure to be turned into a parking lot for the planned bank after offering suggestions on the bank's parking and design.
The building, which Aiken Design Review Board Chairman McDonald Law speculated was a house next to the former Laurel's Hardware where the Prime Steakhouse is now, will be demolished without the concern that its loss would affect the "character" of the downtown area.
"I think we all have to recognize the [condition] it's in and that it isn't conforming in a downtown business district at all," Law said.
The 2,178-square-foot property, located at 318 Richland Ave., does not have any indication that it should be considered "historic," according to the board's comments in city document, and has been vacant or used as storage during the last few years.
The board additionally stated that the "date of construction for this structure is unknown."
Once demolished, the foundation will be covered with an environmentally friendly landscaping material until the bank property is developed.
The new bank would have front and side parking, as well as a front-facing drive-thru, which will be more convenient for banking customers and accommodate for traffic coming onto Richland and off Pendleton.
An issue brought up during the meeting was the proposed bank's modern design, which does not fit well with the district's historic overlay, said board member Ben Lott.
"It looks like any other bank I would see anywhere else in the country," he said before suggesting designs modifications such as to the roof's structure.
The applicants will return during the next Design Review Board meeting to present new architectural drawings for the design and structure of the bank.
The Coastal Carolina National Bank would be the second branch of its kind in Aiken, with other being located at 128 Laurens St. N.W.