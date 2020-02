Paving work beginning Monday, Feb.17 will close Dougherty Road for most of next week.

Dougherty Road will be closed daily from approximately 8:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m., Lt. Jake Mahoney with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Public Safety asks drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.