The Aiken Department of Public Safety has closed Dougherty Road due to the flooding on Wilds Avenue on Monday.
While the water has receded some, the roads are still flooded and should not be traveled on, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
It is still unclear when the road will be safe enough to open.
Residents can take Neilson and Pawnee streets to bypass the flooded road.
Public safety will continue to monitor the area and will notify residents on the ExploreAiken app when it is safe to travel there.
Residents are encouraged to be patient with additional traffic on the roadways around the holidays.
Additionally, the National Weather Service has lifted Aiken's Flash Flood Watch. The weather is expected to be clear until Friday.