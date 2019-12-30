The South Carolina Department of Transportation officially reopened Dougherty Road in Aiken on Monday morning.

The road is now regarded as safe to travel after flooding at the intersection of Wilds Avenue last week caused the road to be closed.

The flooding was due to an unusually significant amount of rainfall in the Aiken area, according to a City of Aiken news release.

"In a collective effort, the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department, along with SCDOT, has been laboring to solve the problematic situation," a news release from the City of Aiken reads.

The water has now receded and crews are still on-site clearing up minor blockages in the vicinity of the flooded area, according to the release.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety has removed the detour markings and restored the traffic signal light at Dougherty and Whiskey roads to normal operation.

It was concluded that neither intersection improvements at Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road nor the construction of the Taco Bell at that intersection contributed to the flooding issue on Dougherty Road, according to a release from the city.