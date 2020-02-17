Work expected to close a portion of Dougherty Road this week has been delayed due to rain in the forecast.
The City of Aiken announced last week that paving work for the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection project would begin Monday, closing the portion of Dougherty Road between Whiskey Road and Tyler Street.
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said work will not commence any time there is a threat of precipitation in the forecast.
"You can't pave when it rains," Bedenbaugh said.
The city is monitoring weather forecasts and expects to continue work within the week, he said.
The project is still ahead of schedule, on budget and is expected to be completed before the end of March, Bedenbaugh said.
During the paving project, the portion of Dougherty Road between Whiskey Road to Tyler Street will be closed from approximately 8:30 a.m. until around 4 p.m.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety asks drivers to plan ahead and avoid the area if possible.
The project is part of the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.
The Intersection Improvement Project was previously funded at $2.5 million in July 2018.
The contractor for the project had to acquire right-of-way with the owner of the Taco Bell being built on the corner of the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection in order to accomplish the double right-turn lane, Bedenbaugh said.
The Taco Bell is still expected to be completed by March.
Staff writer Shiann Sivell contributed to this article.