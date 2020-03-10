Paving work along a portion of Dougherty Road began Tuesday morning, causing traffic backup along the intersection on Whiskey Road.
Work on the road was originally scheduled to commence in mid February but was delayed due to weather.
Weather depending, paving work should be completed by Wednesday, City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said.
Traffic guards with flags and sign boards are on site directing traffic through the work zone from Whiskey Road to Tyler Street.
A portion of the road from the Whiskey Road intersection to Owens Street will be closed after the paving to allow for the contractor to install a concrete median after the paving is complete, which will take about a day to install.
Drivers traveling Dougherty Road should still expect delays and drive with caution.
Detours will be set up at Neilson Street and Murrah Drive.
The project is still on schedule to be complete by March 31, Bedenbaugh said.
The project is part of the City of Aiken's Whiskey and Dougherty roads Intersection Improvement Project, which involves expanding the intersection and accommodating nearby properties.
The Intersection Improvement Project was previously funded at $2.5 million in July 2018.
The contractor for the project had to acquire right-of-way with the owner of the Taco Bell being built on the corner of the Whiskey-Dougherty intersection in order to accomplish the double right-turn lane,.