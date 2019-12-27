Despite progress from the S.C. Department of Transportation, Dougherty Road in Aiken will remain closed through the weekend until the problem can be resolved.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety closed Dougherty Road due to the flooding on Wilds Avenue on Monday. While the water has receded some, the roads are still flooded and should not be traveled on, said City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.

SCDOT spent hours at the site Friday opening and pumping water from storm structures and found a manhole attached to the outlet at the end of a blocked pipe.

Anthony Burns, residential maintenance worker for SCDOT, said the water is coming under the road, but then it is not leaving due to the blockage.

"There's nowhere to pump the water to," Burns said. "If we try to pump water from one side to the other, we're just flooding our neighbor downstream to us. We can't just do that."

Burns said SCDOT is trying to locate the property owner of the storm system on the developed land, which will take some time.

"We're trying to narrow it down, but we're at the mercy of our downstream neighbors," Burns said.

Until the problem can be resolved, a detour is set up on Murrah Drive to alleviate traffic in that area.

The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department has been working with SCDOT and both agencies have determined that the stormwater issues are not within state or city infrastructure. It has been concluded that neither intersection improvements at Dougherty Road and Whiskey Road nor the construction of the franchised restaurant at that intersection are contributing to the flooding issue on Dougherty Road.

While the water has gone down about a foot since Tuesday, it will stay at an unsafe level due to rain, Burns said.

Public Safety and SCDOT will monitor the situation through the weekend.