When Pamela Ely drove to her business on Dougherty Road before Christmas, she was surprised to find signs cutting off access to her store from her customers.

Ely's business, Woods Farm Market, lost a lot of "holiday business" due to the road being closed during the week of Christmas. When customers didn't come in, Ely would close early or open late. On the Sunday prior to the road's Dec. 30 reopening, she only had three customers all day.

"They assumed all these shops were closed because the road was closed," Ely said. "I had people calling on Christmas about cakes and quiches they weren't able to pick up during the week."

Ely wasn't alone. Several business owners along Dougherty Road were unable to make their deliveries or appointments due to the road closure last week.

Throw in construction of the new Taco Bell at the intersection with Dougherty and Whiskey roads, and the road's closure because of heavy rain was just the latest in a series of problems for the main connector between Silver Bluff and Dougherty.

The recent flooding on Dougherty Road was due to an unusually significant amount of rainfall in the Aiken area, according to a City of Aiken news release. Anthony Burns, residential maintenance worker for South Carolina Department of Transportation, added that rising water was due in part to a blocked pipe.

SCDOT was able to clean out the blocked pipe on Dougherty on Dec. 30, causing the water to recede immediately and possibly prevent future flooding in the area.

The water is always going to drain slowly, said Burns,but the road should not flood as badly as it did during the recent storm.

"There's always a chance it could flood again, but I don't anticipate that it will," Burns said. "The storm last week had already saturated the ground, and the amount of rain in such a short period of time built up on the water already there. As long as the rain isn't as constant as it was, there shouldn't be any buildup."

Burns added that SCDOT will monitor the road for additional flooding as it rains.

Renee Kennedy-Otero, owner of Magnolias Salon and Boutique, said that her business "ran behind or canceled several appointments" due to the flooding.

"People could not figure out how to get here," Kennedy-Otero said.

A few businesses, such as Tripp Land Surveying Inc. did not lose too much business due to how they communicate with most of their clients over the phone.

Ely, owner of Woods Farm Market, also added that businesses on Dougherty were not directly notified that the road was going to be closed or when they would be reopened.

Lois Herbert, who works at Magnolias Salon and Boutique, said that the only notice she received about the road was when she tried to turn on the road and had a sign blocking her way.

She later had to call her clients, who are appointment-only, to tell them the road was closed.

"I called a couple of people telling them they couldn’t go through Dougherty," Herbert said. "The sign began at the road at the car wash and blocked us off."

Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said that Dougherty Road is a "state road," and that the city had no say when the road was closed.

"The Department of Transportation closed the road, not the city," Bedenbaugh said. "We do not have the authority to close a road that is not city-maintained."

The city did warn about the road closure each day by the ExploreAiken app.

Burns said that SCDOT usually would reach out to businesses had the situation been dire enough.

"If we have any opportunity foresight to plan a closure, we try to reach out, but in emergency situations we really don't have the time," Burns said.

In a situation like the flooding on Dougherty, SCDOT will enter the closure in its system and send it out to emergency responders and the police departments, Burns said.

"As far as reaching out to commercial people in that area, we just didn't have the time," he said.

Burns added that the detour on Murrah Drive granted customers access to the businesses on Dougherty.

The flooding on top of the construction along the Dougherty intersection has caused frustration for many of the businesses. Business owners said they have seen accidents frequently along the road, as well as along Whiskey Road.

The construction of the Taco Bell on the intersection of Dougherty and Whiskey has also caused concern for business owners. Many have stated that the extra footwork may lead to more accidents, especially with the lack of sidewalks and crosswalks among both roads.

"The foot traffic is already unbelievable," Ely said. "Safety wise, it's going to be more of a mess. These kids are going to be walking to restaurants and there’s no sidewalks or crosswalks to get them there."

When the Taco Bell is completed, the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty roads will have two right turn-only lanes and one left turn-only lane from Dougherty onto Whiskey, which will help with the flow of traffic on Dougherty, Bedenbaugh said.

Despite the promised additions to the roads, residents and business owners are still wary of what they impact will do their road.

Herbert has already planned to leave Dougherty for a different location in Aiken due to the road issues.

"Dougherty Road is always bad, and it was worse with all that happened during Christmas," Herbert said. "People can't understand why they'd want to put a [Taco Bell] on the area right next to it. When that five o'clock traffic hits, you're there for hours, and that was even before they even started the construction."

Ely is also moving her business to Silver Bluff.

"This is the worst road and intersection in the city," Ely said. "We’ve had three of our farmers hit and about six customers hit during the last few years. With the Taco Bell and the housing complex going in, it's just going to get worse."

Ely added that she has reached out to the city in the past about adding a stop light to the road, or even about widening the road.

"People fly by, there are no sidewalks for people to walk on and they can get hit," Ely said. "For years since I’ve been here, they talked about putting in a circle, and pay engineers to come out here, talked about widening the road, but there's nothing yet. The city is trying, but they've been trying for years."