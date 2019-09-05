Hurricane Dorian has grown to a Category 3 hurricane and is bringing flooding and strong winds to the South Carolina coast.
The effects of Dorian are expected to be felt into Thursday night. In Aiken County, there is a low chance of rain, but gusting winds up to 35 miles per hour are possible throughout today.
The storm, which is larger than South Carolina, has sustained winds of 115 miles per hour, as of Thursday morning. Tornado warnings have already been issued across the Lowcountry.
The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather warning to Aiken County and much of the rest of the Midlands for wind conditions brought on by Hurricane Dorian. Downed trees and power lines may present safety hazards.
The eye of Hurricane Dorian is expected to remain off the coast of South Carolina and not actually make landfall in the state, though it will pass dangerously close.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to move on further up the coast later tonight. The storm has been slow moving due to calm atmospheric conditions, according to the National Hurricane Center.
