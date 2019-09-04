Hurricane Dorian is set to reach South Carolina early Thursday morning.
Hurricane Dorian is currently a Category 2 and is expected to remain so as it skims the S.C. coast, potentially making landfall near Charleston, which is bracing for potentially devastating storm surge flooding.
"It is the water that kills people," said S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster during a press conference Wednesday. "It is the water that is the real danger."
Aiken County is at "elevated risk" of high winds, according to the National Weather Service. Current forecasts call for 1 to 2 inches of rain and winds up to 35 miles per hour beginning late Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.
Wind speeds within the storm were reported to be up to 105 miles per hour as of Wednesday afternoon.
Mandatory evacuations have been issued for several coastal counties in South Carolina, but no evacuation shelter has been opened yet in Aiken County.
Aiken County Director of Emergency Management Paul Matthews said turnout at hurricane shelters in proximity to Aiken County continues to be low.
However, Aiken County will continue to support the nearby Bamberg County evacuation shelter.
"We will continue to monitor the storm as we have been doing," Matthews said.
Aiken County schools will be operating on a normal schedule. No government closings have been announced for Aiken County as of yet.
Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency for South Carolina over the weekend and ordered mandatory evacuations for several coastal counties.
Some medical patients being evacuated from the coast have come to Aiken. Westminster Memory Care of Aiken has taken in 45 patients from their sister facility in North Myrtle Beach.
Another local site that is open to receive evacuees is the campground at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
"We have done this the past couple of years when hurricanes happen and affect the state," said Amanda Dennis of the Western Carolina State Fair Foundation on Tuesday. "Our board felt this is a way to give back to the people and try to help them out."
Dennis said there were about 70 spaces available for campers free of charge at the fairground, which is located on Columbia Highway North.
The SPCA Albrecht Center for animal welfare has taken in several animals from shelters in Florida and Charleston County.
The Aiken Training Track opened its stalls to 30 horses Tuesday from evacuees.
For more info about emergency operations in Aiken County, dial 211.
Staff writer Matthew Enfinger contributed to this article.