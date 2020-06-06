Polling places across South Carolina will open in a couple of days for statewide elections.
Polls for the primaries will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9.
Aiken County voters will decide or have a say in myriad Republican races: federal, U.S. House and Senate; state, S.C. House and Senate; and local, Aiken County Council and sheriff, among others.
There are no upcoming Democratic primaries in Aiken County. But primary elections in the Palmetto State are open, meaning a voter does not have to be a registered Republican to cast a ballot in a Republican contest.
For those voting absentee, ballots are due to the Aiken County registration and elections office, 1930 University Parkway, no later than 7 p.m. June 9. Absentee ballots cannot be turned in at one's typical polling place.
In-person absentee voting closes 5 p.m. June 8.
A photo ID is required to vote June 9. Masks are not required but are recommended in light of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Physical distancing will be practiced, the S.C. Election Commission said.