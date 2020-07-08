A local business owner has stepped up to offer swimming opportunities for children in Aiken at the newly renovated Smith-Hazel Recreation Center pool.
Aiken Personnel Services, a local business that helps people in the area find employment, has collaborated with Aiken Northside Improvement Partnership to donate an undisclosed amount of funds to the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department to cover the admission fee to the pool for children 12 years old and younger.
Dexter Price, CEO and founder of Aiken Personnel Services, wanted to be sure children in Aiken had the ability to swim at the pool free of cost this summer while the coronavirus rages on.
"I gave them money; and I told them when they're done with that money to call me, and then I'm gonna give them some more," Price said. "We're just going to keep replenishing [the money] for the summer."
Aiken Personnel Services celebrated its five-year anniversary on Monday, Price said, and wanted to give back to the community as a way to mark the occasion.
"We wouldn't be where we are without the community of Aiken," Price said. "We are going to reinvest and pour into the community just as much as they have poured into us."
Price said he also wanted to donate to the pool in order to give back to the very area he swam in when he was younger, which continues to be a part of his and his family's lives.
“My mom took me and my brothers [to Smith-Hazel] to learn how to swim ... and we had a lot of great summers there," said Price, who is a son of Aiken City Council member Lessie Price. "My oldest daughter learned how to swim there, and my youngest will be learning to swim soon ... and I want to take her to Smith-Hazel for lessons."
Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh complemented both programs on their donation, according to a news release from the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department.
"I am ecstatic when our citizens seize an opportunity to enhance the quality of life for our children in Aiken, and our new pool is the perfect place for that," Bedenbaugh said.
The Smith-Hazel pool officially reopened with improvements June 19 and is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, 2 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m.
Currently, admission to the pool is $1 for city of Aiken residents and $2 for non-residents.