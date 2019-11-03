The city of Aiken's general election is Tuesday.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
A total of five candidates are in the running for three seats: mayor as well as City Council districts 1 and 3.
Mayor Rick Osbon, a Republican, is seeking reelection. He is running unopposed.
City Council member Gail Diggs, the Democrat representing District 1, is seeking reelection, as well. She has competition, though. Republican Jeremy Stevens, a political newcomer, is also in the running to represent the city's first district, which is largely on the Northside but stretches beyond Park Avenue to the east.
Diggs and Stevens were the only two candidates to enter the District 1 race.
Kay Biermann Brohl, a Republican, and John Brecht, a Democrat, are in the running to represent District 3. Brecht was the only Democrat to file for the seat; Brohl bested two other Republicans in an August primary.
City Council District 3 forms a rough "C" to the city's west. The district includes land near Richland Avenue and near Houndslake Country Club. The two distinct swaths are connected by the Aiken bypass.
City Council member Dick Dewar, the Republican currently representing the third district, is not seeking reelection. He announced that decision in April.
Any city resident can vote in the mayoral race.
Only District 1 residents can vote in the District 1 race. The same rule applies in District 3.
Straight-ticket voting, also known as straight-party voting, is an option in the general election, meaning voters in District 1 who punch Republican will vote for Osbon and Stevens. The same thing goes for District 3 voters, though the Republican choice would be Osbon and Brohl.
South Carolina is among the few states that still offer straight-ticket voting.
Dozens of people had already cast absentee ballots by the end of October, according to the Aiken County elections office.