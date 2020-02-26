Dogs play an important role in the Aiken Department of Public Safety’s drug enforcement strategy.
Among “the best tools we have are our narcotics K9s,” Lt. Brian Key told members of the Rotary Club of Aiken during their meeting Monday at Newberry Hall. "Right now in our area, methamphetamine is probably the biggest problem."
The most common illegal drugs locally also include marijuana, cocaine, heroin and ecstasy.
Public Safety has two drug detection dogs.
Echo has been with Public Safety since 2015. She is a Chesador, which is Chesapeake Bay retriever/Labrador retriever cross.
Maya, a Belgian Malinois, has been with Public Safety since 2016.
“Both of our K9s are passive alert K9s,” Key said. “When they find what they’re looking for, they look at you and sit down.”
For a drug detection dog, that reaction rather than a more aggressive response like scratching is preferable, Key explained, because of the shake-and-bake method of manufacturing methamphetamine in a two-liter soda bottle.
“We’ve found them (the bottles) in trunks (of vehicles) and hotel rooms,” he said. “If a dog is searching for those, you really don’t want the dog scratching because there is a very volatile chemical mixture (in the bottles) that could explode. We actually have to call people to come in and dispose of them when we find those.”
Joining Key at the Rotary Club meeting was Sgt. Bryan Griswold, who brought the drug detection dog he handles, Maya.
Using a chew toy that Key hid behind a lectern, Griswold and Maya demonstrated how they work together to detect drugs.
An eager Maya led the way, sniffing and pulling on her leash until she achieved her goal.
“All she wants to do is find that little toy,” Griswold said. “That is her reward. This is what she gets, and she also gets praise. Maya is a very loving dog.”
Public Safety’s narcotics K9s are trained to detect four categories of drugs – marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin.
“There also are derivatives of four categories that they will alert to,” Griswold said.
Maya’s career as a drug detection dog probably will last for more than a decade.
“A single-purpose dog can work, depending on their health, generally 11 to 13 years,” Griswold said. “For a patrol dog, their work life a little less because of the toll it takes on their body. It’s generally seven to nine years because they have to go and jump fences and fight people and wrestle.”