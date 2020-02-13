The owner of two dogs accused of killing a miniature horse in October 2019 accepted a plea deal in an Aiken County courtroom Thursday but still disputes his dogs killed the horse.
As part of the deal, Jesus Moreno Negrete of Windsor pleaded guilty to three counts of animals creating a nuisance instead of the four he was originally charged with and forfeited the custody of the dogs involved in the incident.
Negrete was sentence to pay a fine for each charge totaling $2,287.50.
The packed courtroom heard four witness testimonies that included residents from the Windsor area where the alleged attack took place and Grace Vance, the owner of the deceased horse.
Residents of the area described past instances of seeing the dogs on the loose in the area and expressed not feeling safe in the neighborhood that the prosecution described as being predominantly an equestrian community.
After receiving complaints regarding the dogs in the area dating back to Oct. 13, officers from Aiken County Animal Control located the dogs on Negrete's property located off North Windsor Road on Oct. 17.
Officers attempted to reach out to the defendant, however, the defendant was not home that day.
On Oct. 21, officers received a call from dispatch to respond to Vance's residence.
In her testimony, Vance described coming home to her farm to find her 12-year-old miniature horse, Coco Puff, lying on the ground.
"It was unusual," Vance told the courtroom. "Normally, he's a fat pig and comes running to be fed."
As Vance approached Coco Puff she realized two dogs were around the pony, which was dead.
She ran out of her vehicle and attempted to scare the dogs away. However, Vance said the dogs began approaching her.
"I thought, my God, I am going to be the second body," Vance said. "I am going to be killed by these dogs."
After fleeing back to her car, Vance then began taking photos of the dogs that she showed to the judge.
After the dogs left, Vance said she could see the blood was still fresh, meaning the horse's death just occurred.
"Coco Puff was an extraordinary mini," Vance said. "He was in his prime. He was quite unusual because he had the temperament of a therapy animal. I brought him from Pennsylvania at 3 years old to enjoy driving him and have fun with my friends. I don't have that anymore. What I have is a living nightmare."
After investigating Vance's call, officers went to Negrete's home and noted one side of the property was unfenced, allowing the dogs to roam the area.
The dogs were detained and taken to the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
Negrete's attorney, Jim Cunningham, said his client agreed to plead guilty to the animal nuisance charges due to the dogs roaming the area but refuted the dogs were responsible for Coco Puff's death.
Cunningham cited that the wounds on the pony were too large for the defendant's dogs to have caused.
Negrete also told the courtroom his dogs did not have any blood on them following the alleged attack.
"If you look at the size of the wound in Coco Puff, it's hard to imagine that an animal could eat that much of a horse and not have any blood or tissue on it," Cunningham said. "There was no physical residue taken or tested by the county once the dogs were picked up. There is a picture that shows the dogs near the horse. We are not disputing that they were there."
The defendant told presiding judge Donna Williamson he still owns one female pit bull that is vaccinated and chipped but has not been spayed.
Negrete said he has installed a fence since the incident; however, animal control will inspect the fence and report back to Williamson within the next week.
In addition to Negrete's fines, Vance is seeking restitution for the value of the dead pony, lost income from potential clients not wanting to board their horses on her property following the incident, and cost for the necropsy of Coco Puff.
Williamson decided the restitution would need to be pursued through civil court.