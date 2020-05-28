The U.S. Department of Energy this week announced its plans to extend the Savannah River Site paramilitary security team's contract.

The Energy Department said it would lengthen Centerra-SRS's contract by four months. Two four-month options are available beyond that, the department continued, meaning Centerra could stay on the job well into 2021.

The current Centerra contract expires Oct. 7. The extension will be consummated closer to that date, if the past is any indication.

The Savannah River Site paramilitary security contractor is charged with protecting the site, its personnel and nuclear materials around the clock, as well as conducting police work, investigations and pursuits, among other tasks.

"To DOE's knowledge, only Centerra has the requisite knowledge, experience and capabilities to provide these critical highly specialized services without interruption during the acquisition cycle for transition to a new contract," a department notice, posted online, states.

The Energy Department has previously extended Centerra's contract.

The estimated value of the potential extension is not immediately clear.