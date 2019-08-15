William "Ike" White, the leader of the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear cleanup wing, is visiting the Savannah River Site today, according to people familiar with the matter.

This is not White's first time at the site, which is about 30 minutes south of Aiken.

His Thursday visit comes on the heels of news that an 11-year cleanup project — the Actinide Removal Process (ARP) and Modular Caustic Side Solvent Extraction Unit (MCU) — has successfully come to an end. The ARP-MCU project enabled the DOE Office of Environmental Management to process 7.4 million gallons of radioactive waste, according to a recent announcement from the department.

The project also enabled the closure of six high-level waste tanks at SRS.

"ARP-MCU has far exceeded everyone's expectations," said Tom Foster, the president and project manager at Savannah River Remediation, the long-running SRS liquid-waste contractor.

White, formally recognized as the senior adviser for Environmental Management to the under secretary for science, was named to the cleanup role earlier this year.

Before joining Environmental Management, White was the National Nuclear Security Administration chief of staff and associate principal deputy administrator, a senior post.

NNSA chief Lisa Gordon-Hagerty has said White is well-suited for the remediation-focused job.

Environmental Management, established in 1989, is charged with cleaning up the nation's legacy from the Cold War and other government-sponsored energy research. The office is the SRS landlord.