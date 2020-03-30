Doctors' Day is an annual holiday that celebrates physicians all over the world for their contributions to the field of medicine and their dedication to keeping patients healthy.
At Aiken Regional Medical Centers, nurses reflected on the important work their colleagues do in the Aiken County area.
"I love the doctors here at Aiken (Regional)," said Dee Moyer, ICU clinical supervisor. "That’s one of the reasons that I stay here. We’re a small community hospital, and I’ve worked with these physicians for 16 years."
Krysty Hutto, another clinical supervisor at Aiken Regional, said teamwork is important to treating patients in the ICU, where time is critical for treatment in a fast-paced, stressful environment.
"Staying calm (in the ICU) is the most important thing," Hutto said.
Moyer also said teamwork is "very important" between doctors and nurses, which is part of why she has a great appreciation for her colleagues on Doctors' Day.
"Even the new physicians that come in – we have a really good rapport," Moyer said. "Especially working in the ICU, it gets intense, and they know that if we call, they come, and vice versa.
"... We’re professional, but we’re also a family in the ICU and PCU area," she continued.
National Doctors' Day is celebrated on March 30.