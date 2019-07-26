The candidates running to represent the area between Aiken and eastern North Augusta at the State House will face their first significant test in the coming days: the primary election.
Five people – Cody Anderson, Danny Feagin, Ralph Gunter, Alvin Padgett and Melissa Oremus – are seeking the S.C. House District 84 seat, which is vacant following the May death of state Rep. Ronnie Young, a Clearwater Republican. Young was a longtime Aiken County Council leader before heading to Columbia.
A sixth candidate, Sean Pumphrey, dropped out of the special election Friday.
The primary election, which will pit all five Republicans against each other, is set for July 30. A runoff, if needed, is set for Aug. 13. The deadline to register to vote in the primary has passed.
The candidates recently participated in a political forum in Warrenville, laying out stances on education, economic development and more.
Following the forum, the Aiken Standard reached out to the candidates individually, asking them to – in their own words – introduce themselves and answer a handful of questions. Their respective answers are provided below.
Some answers are edited for clarity and brevity.
Answers provided by Gunter are paraphrased; Gunter did not provide an email address at which he could be reached and respond with, suggesting regular mail would work best. Gunter's interview was conducted over the phone.
Questions were sent to Pumphrey and remain unanswered.
Who are you?
Anderson: I am a lifelong resident of District 84, a graduate of Midland Valley High and I attended USC Aiken. After school, I felt a calling to care for others so I purchased the George Funeral Home in 2018, bringing it back to local ownership.
My passion for serving led to my extensive involvement in this community. I served on the boards for The Midland Valley Veterans' Park, Joye in Aiken and many other organizations in the county.
My faith guides my conservative values, and my passion for serving guides my campaign. I aim to continue what Ronnie Young started.
Feagin: Hello, I am Danny Feagin. I am currently serving on the Aiken County Council. I have dedicated the last 12 years of my life to public service, the first nine years in municipal government and now serving in county government.
I am a strong supporter of the Second Amendment, and I support our president, Donald Trump, and I am pro-life. l believe we should protect the unborn child. I am a lifelong resident of District 84. I married my sweetheart Teresa and we raised our two daughters here. We have five grandchildren and two great grandkids.
With my experience, I will work hard for each of you when you send me to Columbia.
Gunter: I'd be tough on crime, advocate for jobs and shake up government. I worked at Clearwater Finishing Plant. That was a big plant down on the highway. I worked there for many years. I did a good job in that.
We had to be tough in those days.
I'd do a good job (as a state representative). I'd give people an honest answer. I won't beat around the bush. I'm a stand-up type of guy, and I would pay attention to what's going on in government and let the people know.
Padgett: I am a lifelong resident of Aiken County and have lived and worked in District 84 for the past 37 years.
I co-own Palmetto Tire and Brake Center in Warrenville, serve as minister of music at Langley Bible Church and serve on the Aiken County Commission for Technical and Comprehensive Education.
I am pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-small business and anti-tax increase. I am the strongest conservative candidate for this seat, and I am running to serve the great people of District 84 by giving them the voice they deserve in Columbia.
Oremus: Melissa Oremus is a valley native and graduate of District 84 schools and USC Aiken. She also obtained her MBA from Southern Wesleyan University.
She is the owner of multiple successful small businesses in Aiken. She has been a strong conservative advocate all of her life – specifically on school improvement and education reform. She also helped fundraise for S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley.
Melissa is married to James, and they raise their three children in Midland Valley communities. Melissa and her family attend Christian Heritage Church. She has been involved in multiple faith-based and civic volunteer and outreach activities on the local, national and international levels.
What, in your eyes, are the top three issues District 84 is facing?
Anderson: Education reform: Our students and teachers deserve the best. It is also crucial that we provide more trade and occupational training for students who would like to go that route. These are good paying jobs that make a difference in our community.
Infrastructure: DOT is broken and should be run like a business. The department is failing the people and should be held accountable to the governor by being a cabinet agency.
Economic development: Our people deserve low taxes and good paying jobs. Our district is the largest growth area in the county, and it is crucial that we continue to bring quality jobs to the region.
Feagin: Education, infrastructure, jobs.
Gunter: Jobs. We need to tighten up on our school system; it's become too relaxed. And the third would be trying to bring industry in.
Padgett: Infrastructure: We need a comprehensive, business-model restructuring of DOT with a plan that projects both time and cost for projects in order to improve our roads.
Education: We must eliminate frivolous, overpaid "Educrats" and continue to raise teacher salaries. Additionally, we need a more diversified curriculum that assists students desiring technical and vocational education.
Regulations: We must eliminate crippling regulations on small businesses so they can hire more graduates from our technical and vocational programs, thereby improving the local economy.
Oremus: We need more jobs, better roads and improved facilities.
The hard-working families and retirees of this community have played by the rules and paid their taxes. There is no reason we shouldn't get the respect and attention that other parts of Aiken get. We don’t need any new taxes! We just need what's fair. I'll work to make sure they get their share of existing resources for needed infrastructure and other investments in our community.
Do you consider yourself to be a political insider or outsider? Does it provide you an advantage? Why or why not?
Anderson: I am a political outsider and have never held political office.
I am a business owner and dedicated community member. I will not get bogged down in the political swamp; instead I will serve those I represent.
Feagin: Insider. Advantage being on council, I know how government works.
Gunter: Not really (a political insider). I think it should (provide me an advantage). I know what's going on; I really do.
(Gunter also likened political insiders to "butt lickers," among other things.)
Padgett: I have the advantage of being a political outsider because I'm a businessman, not a politician.
If the last three years in Washington have shown us anything, it's that we need businessmen and outsiders to actually get the job done. While not every candidate in this race voted for or supports our president, I can promise you that from the district to the State House, I will be a full supporter of President Trump and his policies.
Oremus: When it comes to serving in elected office, I'm an outsider and proud of it. One big advantage is I don't have any political debts or owe anyone any favors.
I have invested my own funds to my campaign. Of the donations I have accepted, I'm the only candidate running for this seat to have 100% of my campaign funds from people or businesses in this district.
How do you plan to hear constituent concerns and keep up with the community as a state representative?
Anderson: I am committed to serving the people of the district. I will constantly be accessible to them and will hold regularly scheduled community meetings to hear their concerns and update them on what is going on at the State House.
Feagin: No answer provided.
Gunter: Well you just listen to them and try to sit down and work it out. What you have to do is work everything out. You need to analyze everything, work it out. Get some good minds on it if you've got a problem.
Padgett: My top priority will always be constituent services. I will be readily available by phone, email, social media and in person. I have a longstanding history of being involved in our community, and that won't stop when I go to Columbia.
Oremus: I'm going to do something really shocking. I'm actually going to return phone calls and correspondence. I will constantly be communicating with constituents via social media, phone, email and mail.
In addition, I will continue to hold and attend events around the district. You may get tired of seeing and hearing from me, but you will never wonder what I'm doing for you.
If elected, what do you hope to achieve during your term in Columbia?
Anderson: I will be committed to serving everyone that lives in District 84.
I will work with the local delegation on issues important to our community and get crucial legislation passed that impacts our daily lives. I will listen to those I serve about the issues that are important to them, and that's what I will represent in Columbia.
Feagin: If I am elected, I will work to improve education, create jobs and improve infrastructure to create a better life for our citizens.
Gunter: Make everything better for the people, and let the people know what's going to happen to them in Columbia.
Padgett: My legislative priorities include introducing term limits for elected officials, opposing any tax increases that are not offset by significant spending cuts, eliminating unnecessary regulations on small business, overhauling S.C. Department of Transportation to improve our roads without raising taxes, advocating for open-carry laws and fighting for more restrictive abortion laws.
Oremus: We've invited people to "slice of pie events" as a symbol of my commitment to getting our community its share of resources the state/county provide for the taxes we pay. I will not be satisfied until the good people of our area are treated and respected the same as those in the city of Aiken and elsewhere in this county. You helped pay for that pie, and I won't rest until you get a fair slice.