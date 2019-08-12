The Aiken City Council District 3 Republican primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Three candidates will be on the ballot: John Klecker, Nick Weaver and Kay Biermann Brohl.
Polls – only two of them – will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Voters in Precinct 1 (City Auditorium) and Precinct 5 (St. Mary's Smith Hall) will vote at the City Auditorium, 214 Park Ave S.W.
Voters in Precinct 20 (Aiken Elementary School), Precinct 47 (Odell Weeks Center), Precinct 60 (Warrenville Elementary School) and Precinct 66 (St. Paul Lutheran Church) will vote at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 961 Trail Ridge Road.
A runoff election, should no one candidate secure a majority of the votes Tuesday, is set for Aug. 27.
The Republican winner will face the lone Democrat in the District 3 race, John Brecht. The general election is scheduled for Nov. 5; the last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 7.
The current District 3 representative, City Council member Dick Dewar, is not seeking reelection. Dewar, a Republican, has served on City Council for 12 years.
District 3 is on the city's western flank and includes land near Richland Avenue West and Houndslake Country Club.
City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts, and the mayor is elected at large.