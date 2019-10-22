Disney on Ice is coming to South Carolina in the spring, bringing a cast of beloved characters to the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia.
The new Disney on Ice production, Worlds of Enchantment, is an "action-packed ice spectacular" that features characters from four major Disney and Pixar stories, according to a press release sent out by Colonial Life Arena.
“Worlds of Enchantment connects classic and new Disney stories,” said Producer Kenneth Feld in a press release. “Audiences will be blown away in Radiator Springs (from the movie Cars) when they encounter the unforgettable crew of animated cars, built to scale and live on ice. They will see their all-time favorites like The Little Mermaid ... Toy Story 3, and discover a story full of action, magic and unforgettable characters with Frozen.”
The production, put on by Feld Entertainment, will also showcase classic Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck.
“Our re-creation of Arendelle (from the movie Frozen) and the visual splendor on the ice sets the stage for the magical transformation from summer to winter,” says Producer Nicole Feld. “While it might seem obvious that Frozen is well suited for the ice, this Disney On Ice production will touch audiences emotionally through innovative show elements and world-class skating.”
Tickets are $18 per person and go on sale Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m.
Tickets can be purchased online at ticketmaster.com or in person at the Lexington Medical Center Box Office inside Colonial Life Arena.
Performances will take place from April 30 – May 1 at Colonial Life Arena.
For more info, visit Disney on Ice's Facebook page.