Aiken Regional Medical Centers can trace its roots back to a wealthy family's poker game and a philanthropist's dream.
Hope Iselin was an American heiress and prominent sportswoman in the late 1800s and late 1900s. She and her husband lived in New York, but they visited the Winter Colony frequently in Aiken. Iselin had an enormous impact on Aiken, bequeathing Hopelands Gardens, which bears her name, to the city and directing the Martha Scofield School for the education of African American children.
One day in 1917, Iselin was playing poker with prominent members of the Vanderbilt family. Iselin won a large amount of money from the game and decided to give her winnings to both her local church and the formation of a hospital.
After a pastor informed Iselin he would not take money she had won in a poker game, all of her winnings went toward establishing the Aiken Hospital and Relief Society, the first hospital in Aiken. The medical facility opened its doors later that year on Murray Street, with 30 beds.
The hospital was forced to close in 1924 due to lack of funds. It reopened again in 1927 as the Aiken County Hospital.
In 1928, a Hospital Auxiliary was first formed by local women who helped the hospital operate outside its annual budget by providing countless hours of volunteer work. The Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken Regional is still in operation today; its members carry out tasks such as answering phones and operating the hospital's gift shop.
The hospital moved from Richland Avenue, where it had been in operation since 1937, to its University Parkway location, where it remains today, in 1976. It was renamed Aiken Regional Medical Centers in 1986 and began rapidly expanding the variety of services it offered. It was also the first hospital to ban smoking in the CSRA.
In 1990, the hospital doubled in size with the addition of the Aiken Imaging Center and Express Care minor-injury department. The Aurora Pavilion for psychiatric health and the Cardiac Catheterization Unit were added the following year.
The hospital was later purchased by and operates as a subsidiary of Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare management companies in the country.
Aiken Regional helped treat the hundreds of people who sought medical treatment after the Graniteville Train Derailment of 2005 caused the largest exposure to chlorine gas in U.S. history.
Today, Aiken Regional Medical Centers is a 273-bed acute care facility specializing in a wide range of treatment and prevention services. It has received numerous accreditations and awards since 2018, such as becoming certified as a Primary Stroke Center and winning the Center of Distinction Award from Healogics for the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.