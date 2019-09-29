Winter: Things to Do
• Nutcracker Tea
Local children get an up-close view of the Aiken Civic Ballet's annual performance of "The Nutcracker" at the annual Nutcracker Tea at the Aiken County Historical Museum.
• Mistletoe & Merlot
The Aiken Standard's Mistletoe & Merlot Holiday Shopping Market features a variety of vendors set up to help people with their holiday shopping.
• Night of 1,000 Lights
The streets of downtown Aiken are lit with festive decor and some shops stay open late to offer holiday treats, music and drinks. This is a free event.
• Polar Plunge
Enjoy a First Day Hike and Polar Plunge at the Aiken State Park in Windsor on New Year's Day.
• Heart Board Tea
The Heart Board Tea as a way to thank patrons for their support of the Aiken Women's Heart Board's annual musical benefit. It is held a different historic home annually.
• Aiken Camellia Show
The Aiken Camellia Society, in cooperation with the Augusta-Aiken Chapter Ikebana International, presents the Aiken Camellia Show each February.
• Aiken Antique Show
The three-day Aiken Antique Show and Sale is held at the Aiken Center for the Arts for one weekend and opens with a preview party the Thursday before.
• Black History Parade
The Black Historical Committee of Aiken hosts the annual Black History Parade each February along the streets of downtown Aiken.
• Battle of Aiken
The two-day Battle of Aiken living history reenactment commemorating the historic Civil War battle takes place off Powell Pond Road each February.
• Southern City Film Festival
The Southern City Film Festival features film screenings and workshops, including a red carpet opening night celebration.
Winter: Christmas Events
• Christmas Craft Show
Holiday shoppers can find unique, local handmade items at the two-day Christmas Craft Show at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.
• Story Time with Mrs. Claus
Mrs. Claus reads a holiday book, and children enjoy juice and cookies after the story at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. The program is for children 8 and younger.
• Christmas in Hopelands
The walk-through exhibit features more than 2 miles of lighted pathways and illuminated displays in Hopelands Gardens. Concerts and performances are held on the Roland H. Windham Performing Arts Stage. There is also plenty of hot cocoa and marshmallow roasting for all.
• Christmas in the Back Country
Learn how colonists observed Christmas in the backcountry. The buildings at the Living History Park are open for visitors and there are items for sale – just in time for Christmas giving.
Winter: Christmas Parades
• Wagener Hometown Parade
• GVW Christmas Parade
• Windsor Christmas Parade
• New Ellenton Christmas Parade
• Jackson Christmas Parade
• Aiken Christmas Parade
• North Augusta Christmas Parade
• Midland Valley Christmas Parade
• HoofBeats and Christmas Carols Parade