Summer: Things to Do
• Hops & Hogs
The Aiken Downtown Development Association invites residents to enjoy brews and barbecue at Hayne Avenue and Pendleton Street.
• Farmers Market in The Alley
Every Thursday in June, The Alley in downtown Aiken will be bursting with stalls and booths from small businesses and vendors across the CSRA.
• EYBL Nike Peach Jam
A July basketball tournament featuring hundreds of the top teen players in America. Also flocking to North Augusta for the hoops festival are thousands of spectators, along with dozens of college and university coaches looking to assess potential recruits from coast to coast.
• Blackwater Festival
The Blackwater Summer Festival takes place at Aiken State Park in Windsor. Aiken State Park offers a variety of activities including swimming, boating and hiking.
• Aiken's Choice Celebration
The Aiken Standard's annual celebration honors restaurants, businesses, retailers, professional services and doctors picked by the readers of the paper and celebrated at the red carpet event.
• Pineapple Festival
The Pineapple Festival at Memorial Baptist Church features a bake sale, raffle, cake walks, a silent auction for themed baskets, door prizes, children's crafts, face painting, a flea market and more.
• Storks and Corks
An annual fundraising dinner that helps support the Audubon Silver Bluff Center and Sanctuary's facilities and operations. Guests participate in a silent auction, have dinner, and travel to the stork ponds to view and photograph birds such as wood storks.
• Music in the Park
Residents can enjoy the outdoor Music in the Park series in North Augusta’s Maude Edenfield Park.
Summer: Fun for Kids
• Touch A Truck
Children can explore, climb and sit on bulldozers, police cars, ambulances, Army vehicles and more. There's also a spray down from the Aiken Public Safety fire truck.
• Fire Over Aiken
The event at the Aiken Fairgrounds features rides, a kid's funhouse, a kid's talent show, food, vendor booths and, of course, fireworks. Admission is free.
• Camp Invention
Kids can discover that science and learning is fun at Camp Invention at USC Aiken.
• Touch an Animal Day
The Savannah River Ecology Lab hosts this annual event at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. Attendees can touch and learn about a variety of wildlife species including ducks, alligators, tortoises, snakes and more. Admission is free.
• Aiken Arts Alive
This annual open house at the Aiken Center for the Arts features live entertainment, crafts, activities for children, artist demonstration and more.