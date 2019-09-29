Spring: Things to Do
• Spring Herb Faire
The annual Spring Herb Faire takes place at historic Pascalina, 3250 Charleston Highway.
• AgamaCon
An event by the Artist Gamers and Anime Members Association, it is held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and features panel discussions, cosplay contests, vendors and more.
• Aiken Standard Spring Home and Garden Show
Residents with a personal passion for home building and renovation, as well as local gardening enthusiasts, can find what they need at the annual Spring Home and Garden Show in Aiken.
• Aiken Horsepower Spring Fling
This massive car show is free with general admission open to the public.
• Earth Day Aiken
Aiken celebrates Earth Day along Newberry Street and The Alley in downtown Aiken with vendors, guest speakers, music, food, a family bicycle ride, a walk in the woods and kids zone.
• Aiken Memorial Day Parade
One of only several in the state, the patriotic parade is held the Saturday before Memorial Day in downtown Aiken.
• Woofstock Festival & Doxie Derby
The dog-centric event is put on by Friends of the Animal Shelter and is one of the group's biggest benefits.
• Horses and Courses Art Walk
Numerous performing and visual artists along with crafters who display and sell their paintings, sculptures, photos, etc., line the sidewalks and inside and outside of downtown businesses during Masters Week.
• Strawberry Festivals
All of the proceeds from Mead Hall's annual Strawberry Festival go back into the classroom. Our Lady of Peace Catholic School in North Augusta also hosts an annual festival.
• Aiken Wine and Sign
Authors gathered for an fundraiser, featuring wine and music. Proceeds from the event benefit the Diann Shaddox Foundation for Essential Tremor, an Aiken-based organization that raises funds and brings awareness to essential tremor.
• Johnston Peach Blossom Festival
This festival features entertainment, arts and crafts, food concessions, a parade, games for children, a cruise-in and more.
Spring: Equestrian Events
• Bruce McGhee Memorial Harness Races
Held at McGhees' Mile, a family owned and operated Standardbred training facility located in the heart of Aiken.
• Aiken Trials
Held at the Aiken Training Track, the Trails are the first leg of Aiken's Triple Crown. Horses race on a flat racing surface.
• Aiken Spring Steeplechase
The Spring Steeplechase is the second and largest event making up Aiken's Triple Crown. Horses race on a grassy racing surface over jumps.
• Pacers & Polo
Watch a polo game on a shortened field at the Powderhouse Polo Field. Proceeds from the event support student-athlete scholarships at USC Aiken.
• Horse Show in the Woods
Annual horse show in the historic Hitchcock Woods features a three-day run of classes, including a costume class.
• Aiken Charity Horse Show
Presented by the Aiken Horse Park Foundation, the the Aiken Charity Horse Shows at Bruce’s Field provide opportunities for hundreds horses and riders to compete.
Spring: Fun for Kids
• Kiwanis Club of Aiken Tricycle Races
Annual races held at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center for ages 3-9. Children participate in age-restricted heats and race to be crowned No. 1.
• Aiken Kids Triathlon
Put on by the Aiken Standard, this triathlon race involving swimming, biking and running is open to children and teen ages 6 to 18. Registration is available online at aikenkidstri.com.
• Storytime in the Gardens
Held weekly in Hopelands Gardens, Storytime is free and participants should bring a lawn chair or blanket. Snacks are welcome. In case of inclement weather, Storytime is held at Rye Patch.
• Colonial Times Under the Crown
The annual Under the Crown and Colonial Trade Fair shows what colonial life was like from 1735-1785. The event takes place at the Living History Park in North Augusta.
• Kite & Flight Fest
Annual festival takes place at the new Generations Park in Aiken's northern city limits. There are kites, inflatables, food vendors, contests and entertainment.
Spring: Music
• Joye in Aiken
The nine-day music festival in Aiken boasts an expanded venue of artists, genres and performances. With ticketed and some free performances.
• Aiken Bluegrass Festival
This festival kicks off at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds on a Friday, marking the start of a weekend-long celebration of music that draws people nationwide to the heart of Aiken.
• Hopelands Gardens Concert Series
The highly anticipated concert series happens in April, May and June. Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Picnic dinners are welcomed. Admission is free.
• Aiken Music Fest
Aiken Music Fest is a six-event music series on Saturday nights located at Highfields in Aiken. This series extends through the fall.
• Aiken Symphony Orchestra
Aiken's professional symphony orchestra, assembled by Maestro Donald Portnoy, employs musicians from all across the state and region.