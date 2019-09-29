Fall: Things to Do
• Aiken's Makin'
The two-day arts and crafts festival along Park Avenue in downtown Aiken features handmade crafts, food and performances.
• Aiken Senior Extravaganza
This event is designed to help local seniors connect with the resources, services, and opportunities they need to improve their quality of life in Aiken. It also helps seniors find support in their local community for their needs.
• Aiken Standard Fall Home and Garden Show
For those who love DIY (do it yourself) projects or fun ways to improve your home, Aiken Standard’s Home and Garden Show featuring dozens of local businesses and vendors is right up your alley.
• Festival of the Woods
The Festival of the Woods happens at the Show Grounds in Hitchcock Woods. Cars can enter through the South Boundary entrance. There are learning stations about Woods artifacts, the red-cockaded woodpeckers, the Aiken Hounds legacy, turtles in the woods, prescribed burning and more.
• ShoutFest
ShoutFest, a free gospel event, draws hundreds of people to Aiken’s Perry Memorial Park for an afternoon of worshipping, socializing and community building.
• Oktoberfest
Aiken's Oktoberfest takes place on Newberry Street in downtown Aiken. The event features craft and German beer, live music and college football on the big screen.
• One Table
Aiken's free community Thanksgiving meal takes place along Newberry Street and The Alley and everyone and anyone is invited. The event is free.
• Blessing of the Hounds
Blessing of the Hounds takes place on Thanksgiving Day morning at Memorial Gate in Hitchcock Woods (expect a 30-minute walk from parking in downtown Aiken to the location).
• Aiken Fall Steeplechase
The Aiken Fall Steeplechase is held at the Aiken Horse Park in late October.
• Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
The Jubilee is a two-day outdoor festival on Georgia Avenue in North Augusta and is free of charge. The festival features live musical concerts with big-name acts both nights.
Fall: Fun for Kids
• Chocolate Festival
The Chocolate Festival at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School features all things chocolaty.
• Western Carolina State Fair
The fair arrives annually in October at the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds.
• Colonial Times: A Day To Remember
Find out what Colonial life was like in the 1700s. Featured attractions include the Sweet Shoppe, pottery throw, weaving and spinning, candle making, blacksmithing, woodworking and more.
• Apple Fest at St. John's UMC
This fall festival at St. John's United Methodist Church in Aiken features entertainment, bakery items, silent auction, crafts, books, apples, jewelry and more.
• Atoms in The Alley
Hosted by the SRS Museum, and in honor of Nuclear Science Week, Atoms in the Alley is a celebration of the Savannah River Site and its impact on Aiken.
Fall: Town Festivals
• Sassafras Festival in Burnettown
• Atomic City Festival in New Ellenton
• Ridge Spring Harvest Festival
• Jackson Hook and Cook
• Chitlin' Strut in Salley