From walking trails to sports, arts, music and history, Aiken County offers a variety of mostly free events and activities for the whole family throughout the year.
1. Take a hike
More than 70 miles of sandy trails for both pedestrians and equestrians wind through Hitchcock Woods, and it's only footsteps away from downtown Aiken.
2. Attend a concert
The City of Aiken Department of Parks and Recreation sponsors its annual Hopelands Concert Series in Hopelands Gardens from early April until the end of June. Concertgoers should bring a lawn chair or blanket, and picnics are welcome. Admission is free.
3. Step back in time
Housed in Banksia, a former Winter Colony “cottage,” the Aiken County Historical Museum provides information and educational displays and changing exhibits of the region from prehistoric times, through the Civil War, to the Savannah River Plant (now the Savannah River Site) and to today.
4. Get artsy
The Aiken Center for the Arts showcases artworks by local artists in its gallery, art and music classes for children and adults and unique gifts in its shop.
5. Catch a train
The second floor of the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, in the rebuilt Aiken Train Depot, has nine dioramas that depict the town, as they were in 1916, along the South Carolina Canal and Railroad Company. The Visitors Center on the first floor has maps, brochures and more information about the area.
6. Race with champions
The Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum celebrates the city's tradition of horse training. Forty champion Thoroughbreds have trained at the famed Aiken Training Track. The Hall of Fame is in the carriage house of Hopelands Gardens, a former Winter Colony estate.
7. Take a walk
The one-mile track at Virginia Acres Park in Aiken is a great place to get in daily steps. The Gregg Park Civic Center in Graniteville has a lighted, half-mile, paved walking track with scenic views of the park's pond.
8. Play a round of disc golf
The Langley Pond Disc Golf Park in Burnettown is a championship-level disc golf course. Virginia Acres Park also has a course.
9. Walk through a wetland preserve
Brick Pond Park is a 40-acre restored wetland and wildlife habitat located in the heart of the City of North Augusta along the Savannah River.
10. Go green
The North Augusta Greeneway Trail allows visitors to walk or bike along the Savannah River and through neighborhoods in North Augusta for more than 12 miles.
11. Go atomic
The Savannah River Site Museum, located on Laurens Street in downtown Aiken, recognizes the site's achievements that helped the United States win the Cold War.
12. Go fishing
The 30-acre pond at Boyd Pond Park has a 300-foot boardwalk waiting for fishermen and women to sink their lines. A boat ramp also is available for free. All South Carolina fishing laws apply to the pond.
13. Hug a tree
Aiken boasts one of the most diverse collections of trees found in any municipal landscape with oaks from around the world and rare tree species that fill the city's parkways. The Arboretum Trail begins at the Aiken County Public Library and continues on Colleton Avenue. To access the mobile tour, dial 803-295-5008 on any mobile cellular device and enter the tree's number as posted.
14. Get festive
From Aiken's Makin' the weekend after Labor Day to the Jack O'Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta in October to the Hook & Cook Festival in Jackson in November to the Chitlin' Strut in Salley the Saturday after Thanksgiving, craft shows and festivals are free in towns and communities across the county throughout the year.
15. Make some music
The Aiken Visitors Center and Train Depot features live music most Saturdays.
16. Book a movie
The branches of the Aiken County Public Library offer activities and events for children, teens and adults, including book clubs, play time, movies and clubs.
17. Explore regional heritage
The Arts and Heritage Center of North Augusta showcases and promotes the arts and regional history.
18. Tour a 'Top Ten'
The Redcliffe Plantation State Historic Site in Beech Island has been named one of the “Top Ten Sites to Visit in South Carolina” by the S.C. African American Heritage Commission during Black History Month. Visitors can explore the exhibits and architecture in the preserved slave quarters and stables, walk along historic Magnolia Lane or attend one of the many seasonal programs with topics ranging from historic preservation to African-American history to holiday traditions.
19. Go wildlife watching
Audubon’s Silver Bluff Sanctuary in Jackson is a 3,400-acre woodland overlooking the Savannah River with pine forests and hardwood forests; 22 miles of horse and walking trails; 50 acres of lakes and ponds; 100 acres of grassland; and all kinds of birds and wildlife.
20. Cool off
Splash pads and spraygrounds are a great place for children to chill out on a hot summer day, and Aiken County has two. The Aiken Sprayground is in Citizens Park. North Augusta has two splash pads – one in Summerfield Park and the second in Riverview Park.