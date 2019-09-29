Many places in Aiken County have a story to tell about the past, and historical markers, many of them placed by the Aiken County Historical Society, make that story easy to find. A drive around the county shows markers designating the locations of long-gone towns like Hamburg, economic drivers in the area such as the Savannah River Site, and homes of people who were pioneers in the area. To learn about more of the historical markers in Aiken County, contact the Aiken County Historical Society.
Marie Cromer Seigler House
Marie Cromer Seigler was an educator and pioneer, educating young people on agricultural efforts. Seigler created Home Economics courses in Aiken County schools. (Located on Johnston Highway)
Schofield School
The Schofield School was started by Martha Schofield, a Quaker who worked for the Freedmen's Bureau teaching freedmen, women and children. The school taught conventional subjects, along with printing, laundering, and farming. The site is now home to Schofield Middle School. (Located on Kershaw Street NW)
Town of Ellenton
The town of Ellenton was chartered in 1880, but was purchased by the United States government in the early 1950s for the creation of the Savannah River Plant. The town of New Ellenton is where many of the displaced residents put down new roots.
Savannah Town/Fort Moore
Located in Beech Island, this marker denotes Savannah Town, an Indian town at a major entrance to South Carolina on the trading routes for the Creeks, Choctaws, Chickasaws, and Lower Cherokees. The marker also recognizes Fort Moore, constructed in 1716 following the Yamasee War. (Located on Sandbar Ferry Road near the Savannah River)
Hamburg/Western Terminus
The town of Hamburg was flooded in 1929 and never recovered. It was the site of the western terminus of the S.C. Canal and Rail Road Co., the world's longest railroad when completed in 1833. It was also the site of the Hamburg Riot, also known as the Hamburg Massacre, a racially tinged incident during the Reconstruction era that resulted in the death of eight men. (On Jefferson Davis Highway near the Savannah River bridge)
Samuel Hammond
Samuel Hammond was an Indian fighter born in Virginia who later moved to the Edgefield District, which encompassed present-day North Augusta. He was the Lieutenant Colonel of State Troops in the American Revolution. (100 Riverview Park Drive in North Augusta)
Hampton Terrace Hotel
The Hampton Terrace Hotel was part of the plans North Augusta founder James U. Jackson built for the city. The luxury hotel, which hosted such guests as John D. Rockefeller and President William Howard Taft, opened in January 1903, but was completely destroyed by fire on New Year's Eve in 1916. (Located on Carolina Avenue in North Augusta)
Graniteville Mill
The Graniteville Mill was the largest textile mill in antebellum S.C. and was founded by William Gregg. The company crated a mill village in the area. It also made fabrics for the Confederacy during the Civil War. (Near 128 Marshall St. in Graniteville)