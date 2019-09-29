In Aiken County’s religious and secular communities, the Rev. Paul Bush is a well-known figure.
He serves as the president of the Concerned Ministers Fellowship, and in 2019, he became the first African-American chair of the Greater Aiken Chamber of Commerce’s Executive Committee.
In 2016, Bush was the Aiken Standard’s Person of the Year.
Here are his best-kept secrets for things to do locally:
• Visit downtown Aiken.
"I love it because of the restaurants and the different things to do. I think The Alley (which has undergone renovations) has added an extra attraction, whether you’re there at midday for lunch or in the evening after work. The citizens of Aiken are so friendly. You can get out and talk with anybody and never really meet a stranger.”
• Visit Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch in Aiken.
“I love nature, and they are serene. You can enjoy them with the community at an event or alone if you just want a peaceful place to go and sit with a book and read. You can find a nice tree anywhere.”
• Visit the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center in Aiken.
“It gives you plenty to do. There is playground equipment outside, and they have the tennis courts, gymnasiums and walking track. I love to go there with my grandchildren.”
• Visit the Center for African American History, Arts, and Culture in Aiken.
“I enjoy seeing it developing into what I believe is going to be one of the centerpiece tour attractions for Aiken, with the interactive kiosks and everything that it is going to have.”
• Eat at Bush’s Seafood in Graniteville or Unique Catering in Aiken.
“They both have great food, and they also give you large portions.” At Bush’s Seafood, “they have a little bit of everything, from seafood to gator bites to pork chops. They even have ‘chitlins.’” At Unique Catering, “they have a good selection of fresh vegetables” along with fried chicken and smothered pork chops.