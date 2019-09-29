Lark Jones was mayor of North Augusta for 20 years, and a member of City Council for 12 before that.
He is a lifelong resident of the city, and has a couple of favorite places around the city and county to grab a bite to eat, be alone and have some fun.
North Augusta Greeneway
The Greeneway is a walking, biking and running trail in North Augusta built in the place of an old railroad right of way. Jones said even though it's a hot spot in North Augusta, you can still be alone and meditate while you jog or ride, stating the best time to go is when no one else wants to – early in the morning, when it's super hot, or when it's super cold. (Access at 101 Riverview Park Drive, North Augusta)
River Golf Club
Jones suggested the River Golf Club for the same reason as the Greeneway: It's a great place to spend some time alone. He remembered a sunset he witnessed while riding his bike near the course when it was being built, stating the beauty and the solitude took him away from North Augusta and transcended where he was. (307 Riverside Blvd., North Augusta)
Sno-Cap Drive-In
Jones said he was in 10th grade when Sno-Cap opened, and it is said to be the first hamburger place in downtown North Augusta. Sno-Cap recently went through a "rebirth," as Jones called it, coming under new ownership. It has survived, he said, because of the old-fashioned atmosphere it still has today. (618 West Ave., North Augusta)
Riverview Park and Lions Memorial Field
Jones recommended Riverview Park and Lions Memorial Field as special places in North Augusta, as so many kid have played sports and grown up and become athletes there. He said it was also a place where two ladies would get together, walk, and solve the world's problems. (100 Riverview Park Drive and 619 West Buena Vista Ave., North Augusta)
Pink Dipper
The Pink Dipper is a fixture in downtown North Augusta, as an ice cream parlor and place where many of North Augusta's youth had birthday parties and celebrations. Jones called it unique and "not like other places," and said it is one of the few places that has survived the test of time. (501 Georgia Ave., North Augusta)