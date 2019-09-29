Keyatta Priester is the community development manager for Aiken Electric Cooperative.
She also is involved with numerous boards, organizations and nonprofits.
In addition, Priester plays a major role in Run United, which offers a half marathon, 5K and kids fun run each spring to raise money for the United Way of Aiken County.
Here are her best-kept secrets for things to do locally:
• Visit the DuPont Planetarium at USC Aiken.
“It’s one of my son Noah’s favorite places. It is open for public showings on Saturdays. A highlight of each show is the live ‘sky tonight’ portion.”
• Enjoy the Christmas season in Aiken.
“There is a celebratory atmosphere throughout downtown and, especially, in Hopelands Gardens, which the city’s staff members transform with over 100,000 twinkling lights. It’s magical and wonderful for everyone.”
• Participate in, volunteer for or watch Run United in Aiken.
The course for the half marathon “winds around beautiful live oak trees, horse training tracks, the Whitney Polo Field and majestic properties. It’s a time to enjoy what makes Aiken special – horses and people running like horses.”
• Go to the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
“It’s a fun-filled event for the entire family. There are tons of games and amusement rides along with food, crafts, live music, concerts and a great costume contest.”
• Attend the Nike EYBL Peach Jam.
The basketball tournament features “the best high school players from across the country, and Aiken County is inundated with visitors,” including well-known college coaches and top NBA basketball players.