As the South Carolina representative for District 86, Bill Taylor spends a lot of time visiting constituents and attending events in the eastern part of Aiken County.
The longtime Republican also is a familiar face at functions in Aiken and elsewhere in the area.
Here are his best-kept secrets for things to do locally:
• Visit “The Big Mo” in Monetta.
“One of only three remaining drive-in movie locations in South Carolina. Find the flicks on three screens.”
• Eat at the The Little Bake Shoppe in Wagener.
“Folks travel from all over to buy the scrumptious pastries from this small-town baker. And at lunch, the sandwiches are delicious.”
• Visit the Aiken State Park near Windsor.
“Take a canoe ride down the mystical Edisto River, the longest free-flowing black water river in North America. Canoes are available for rental.”
• Eat Sunday brunch at the Stables Restaurant at Rose Hill in Aiken.
“Step back in time to enjoy a delicious meal while getting a glimpse of Aiken’s ‘Gilded Age.’ The Rose Hill estate dates back to the 1890s. The Stables also is open for dinner most evenings.
• Stop at the Flowing Well near the intersection of Flowing Well Road and S.C. Highway 302.
“Fresh, cold water available 24/7. For many decades, locals have known the best water is always flowing at the Flowing Well. Just pull off the highway and fill your cup or jug with crystal clear well water.”
• Eat at the General Elliott Inn near Aiken.
“Just about 10 minutes northeast of downtown Aiken, you will find Southern hospitality on full display at this Queen Anne-style home overlooking the New Bridge Polo and Country Club. Owner and chef Kay General prepares exquisite dinners on Friday and Saturday evenings. Call early to make your reservation and select your entrees. It’s worth it.”
• Eat at City Billiards in Aiken.
"Like the famed Duffy’s Tavern of old-time radio days. City Billiards is ‘where the elite meet to eat.’ It’s the downtown lunch gathering place for lawyers, bankers, linemen, carpenters, retirees and everybody seeking, arguably, the best hot dog anywhere. Hamburgers and other sandwiches are excellent.”
• Visit Equine Rescue of Aiken.
“You might want to take home a horse because they are all adoptable. Great place to get a feel for Aiken’s horsey endeavors.”
• Eat at The Whitney Restaurant & Bar in Aiken.
“Named in honor of William C. Whitney, an avid sportsman and leading member of Aiken’s Winter Colony, this quaint restaurant, with a brick and rich wood interior, feels like old Aiken. The menu offers delicious appetizers, entrees and desserts.”
• Tour the Savannah River Site.
“If you’re lucky enough to visit during the times that public tours are available (or if you live here), be sure to book early. This highly secured federal installation originally was referred to as the ‘Bomb Plant’ for its significant role during the Cold War. Today, it is home to one of the (U.S. Department of Energy’s) 17 National Labs and many other top secret missions.”